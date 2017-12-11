Cow protection movement not against Muslims, Christians: RSS

general secretary today said the is not directed against and Christians and that it is being given a communal color "unnecessarily".



He said demands related to "caste, region and language cannot bring about a change in society but can".



"Confusion is being created with regard to the It is not directed against and Christians. It is linked to the pride of the nation. A communal colour is being given to it unnecessarily," Joshi said here."We need to make the people aware about those who spread canards about cow protection and fan tension by giving a communal color to such issues," he said.Joshi also stressed the need to bring about a change in the mindset to check the menace of female infanticide, untouchability, dowry, pollution, etc."Enacting laws is not a solutions to such problems," he said.