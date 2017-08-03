CPI(M), BJP members clash in Lok Sabha over political violence in Kerala

Members of the Communist Party of India(M) and the Bharatiya Janta Party clashed in the on Thursday after the former objected to some members' remarks attacking them over the political

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour, senior leader P Karunakaran took strong exception to some members calling Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the party's general secretary and the party "terrorists" yesterday in the House.

The members indulged in heated exchanges as other members also vociferously protested the remarks made by two members' remarks during the Zero Hour yesterday.

Karunakaran also said as per rules, the MPs cannot name or attack those who are not present in the House and are not in a position to defend themselves.

The House witnessed noisy scenes and Karunakaran could not be heard further due to the din, forcing the Speaker to adjourn the House briefly.

When the House met again, Speaker did not allow him to raise the issue again, saying whatever he had said had gone on record.

Protesting Left members then trooped into the well with Mohammad Salim (CPI-M) being heard asking the Chair not to "succumb to pressure tactics" of the ruling party members.

Mahajan then allowed Karunakaran to speak again.

He said the Kerala chief minister has been holding meetings with members of the RSS, the Left and other stake holders to end violence and said many Left workers have been also been killed over the years.

Yechury was also attacked, he said.

As members protested again, the Speaker said the members should not turn the House into a 'Kurukshetra' but 'Dharmakshetra' where they could debate issues.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)