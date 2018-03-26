CPI(M), RSP join others to move no-confidence motion against Modi govt

The (Marxist) and Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) on Monday joined the Congress, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Party (YSRCP) to move a no-confidence motion against the Narendra The CPI(M) and have requested that their respective no-confidence motions against the government be listed in the Lok Sabha's agenda for Tuesday. didn't meet on Monday because of a holiday on account of Ramanavami. The CPI (M) has 9 MPs and has one MP in the Lok Sabha. The Budget session of is scheduled to end on April 6. However, there is speculation among political parties that the government might conclude the session earlier because of the continued disruptions. Until now, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan has not taken up the no-confidence motions of the Congress, and YSRCP on the pretext that the House has not been in order. The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), YSRCP, and Congress members have been disrupting the proceedings. The Congress has been demanding a discussion on the Punjab Bank fraud case, while and YSRCP want special category status for The AIADMK has demanded for setting up a Cauvery Management Board. The YSRCP said its MPs would resign whenever the budget session of was adjourned sine die without the Centre accepting its demand for granting special category status to The YSRCP has 9 MPs in the Lok Sabha, who had planned to quit when the Budget session ends on April 6. The party, however, believes the government could cut short the session. It also challenged rival TDP's members also to resign. has 16 MPs.

The Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS), whose MPs have also been protesting in the Lok Sabha, on Monday said it will not enter the Well of the House. The TRS has been protesting in Parliament, demanding that the power to increase the quota of reservations be given to states.

"With the adjournment taking place for so many days, a misconception is coming among people as if we are letting the House to be adjourned. In fact, AIADMK is also protesting (in the Well)," TRS leader K Keshav Rao said.

In other political developments, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief is scheduled to have a meeting with Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar in New Delhi on Tuesday. Banerjee is also likely to meet UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

In Lucknow, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati met her party's coordinators to discuss with them her strategy to align with the SP to defeat the BJP.