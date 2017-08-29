CPI(M) under Oppn's attack for not attending Lalu's anti-BJP rally in Patna

-
The Communist Party of India (Marxist) is coming for increasing criticism from several of the Opposition parties, including ally Communist Party of India (CPI), for abdicating its historical responsibility to fight "fascist forces".
Several Opposition leaders have conveyed their displeasure to the CPI (M) top brass for the party's absence from Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad's Opposition unity 'BJP Bhagao, Desh Bachao' (Banish BJP, Save Country) rally in Patna on Sunday.
Clarifying his party's stand, CPI (M) chief Sitaram Yechury on Tuesday said his party will not be a constituent of any electoral alliance that involves the Congress.
RJD's Prasad, some of the Congress leaders, rebel Janata Dal (United) leader Sharad Yadav and CPI's D Raja have told the CPI (M) top leadership that its strategy was myopic and weakened the joint effort needed to fight the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).
The CPI, the left ally of the CPI (M), was represented at the Patna rally by its chief S Sudhakar Reddy and Rajya Sabha member D Raja. "We need to build the broadest secular alliance to fight the BJP-RSS nexus. The Congress is a pan-India party and we cannot avoid working with the Congress in our fight against fascist forces," Raja said.
Opposition leaders have also pointed out the "inconsistency" of CPI (M)'s position about electoral alliances, when its state unit in Andhra Pradesh asked the rank and file to support YS Jaganmohan Reddy-led YSR Congress Party in the recently concluded assembly by-poll in Nandyal.
However, Yechury is slated to attend rebel Janata Dal (United) leader Sharad Yadav-led 'save composite culture' event in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, on Wednesday. Yechury is likely to remain associated with the effort. The Indore meeting will also be addressed by Congress leaders Digvijaya Singh and Anand Sharma and Nationalist Congress Party Lok Sabha member Tariq Anwar.
On Tuesday, Yechury argued the Patna rally was that of the 'mahagatbandhan', or grand alliance', in Bihar and that his party has decided it will not take part in any rally of the grand alliance since Congress is its integral part. He said Yadav's 'save composite culture' was not an electoral alliance. "Saving the composite culture is a larger issue," Yechury said.
The CPI (M)'s stated "political tactical line" mandates that there should be no alliance or understanding with the Congress.
