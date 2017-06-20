Cracks in Oppn unity, JD (U) likely to vote for Kovind

A day after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) confounded the by fielding its Dalit leader Ram Nath Kovind for the presidential poll, the unity of 17 parties witnessed cracks.

Janata Dal (United) indicated it was likely to support Kovind. Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who flew to Patna to attend an iftar hosted by Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad, and Communist Party of India (Marxist) chief Sitaram Yechury have tried to convince party chief and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

But an unmoved Janata Dal (United) is set to announce its decision after its core committee meeting in Patna on Wednesday. It is likely to point to local compulsions and good equation with Kovind for its decision. " CM has spoken with Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Lalu Prasad to convey our view," JD (U) leader KC Tyagi said, but denied that a decision has been taken by the party to support Kovind.

Samajwadi Party sources today said there was a "serious rethink" on its earlier decision to support a common candidate, and there is a view that SP should support Kovind. Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati has already announced her party's qualified support to the NDA nominee. Kovind is a Dalit from Uttar Pradesh. An SP leader said his party would not like to support 'apolitical' candidates, like agriculture scientist MS Swaminathan.

In another shot in the arm for the BJP, chief Uddhav Thackeray announced his party’s support to Kovind’s candidature. The announcement not only nixes hopes among parties to get to their side by fielding BR Ambedkar’s grandson Prakash Ambedkar, but is likely to put pressure on other Maharashtra based parties, particularly the Nationalist Congress Party, to support Kovind.

More parties were also set to break away. Union minister M Venkaiah Naidu met Indian Lok Dal leader Om Prakash Chautala. Government sources said Chautala “responded positively” to Kovind’s candidature.

Naidu today reached out to former prime minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Deve Gowda and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s MK Stalin. Both said they would discuss the issue in party forums in the forthcoming days.

The NCP, DMK, JD (U) and JD (S) were part of the 17-party and attended the lunch hosted by Congress president Sonia Gandhi on May 26.



Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has already committed the support of his party, the Biju Janata Dal, to Kovind. His party isn’t part of the 17-party combine. Patnaik is also likely to attend Kovind’s filing of nomination on June 23, after Naidu phoned to invite him.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, chief Amit Shah and chief ministers of ruled states will also be present. Naidu has also requested Tamil Nadu CM E Palanisami to attend the nomination filing of Kovind. All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Telangana Rashtra Samiti and YSR Congress Party are some other non-NDA parties to have announced their support to Kovind.

In Lucknow, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was set to reach out to leaders of the state at a dinner hosted by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on the eve of the International Day of Yoga. Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav, former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati have been invited for the dinner. Mulayam Singh has already come out in support of Kovind.

The Congress, meanwhile, has had a rethink on fielding former Lok Sabha speaker Meira Kumar, and discussing other names, including former home minister and Dalit leader Sushilkumar Shinde. There is also a view to support Swaminathan to highlight the plight of farmers under the Modi government.

Meanwhile, the parties are insistent upon putting up a symbolic ideological battle by fielding a candidate against Kovind. Communist Party of India general secretary S Sudhakar Reddy today said a “secular” candidate was the need of the hour. He said the name of the candidate is to be decided at the meeting of the parties on Thursday in New Delhi.

Some of the constituents of parties, however, have pointed out to the and Congress that the result of the presidential poll is a foregone conclusion, with NDA likely to muster more than 60 per cent of the electoral college votes in favour of Kovind.

Their assessment is that the should not expend its political capital on the issue. Instead, the should save its political capital to fight bigger battles, "expose" the "Modi government's anti-worker, anti-farmer and anti-poor policies” and focus on making the Bharat Bandh a success. Tentatively, the Bharat Bandh is likely to take place in the next fortnight.