Indira Gandhi was India's best PM, never shied away from reality: Pranab
CWC gives road map for Rahul Gandhi's elevation as Congress president

On the last day of filing the nomination, if no other contestant files against party Vice-President Rahul Gandhi, then he will be declared President unopposed

BS Web Team | Agencies  |  New Delhi 

Congress VP Rahul Gandhi, party chief Sonia Gandhi and former PM Manmohan Singh pay tributes to Indira Gandhi on her 100th birth anniversary in New Delhi on Sunday. Photo: PTI

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Monday approved the poll schedule for the Congress president's election, a process that will start with the issue of notification on December 1, party sources told news agency PTI. The new president will be elected between December 1 and December 11, the sources added.

On the last day of filing the nomination, if no other contestant files against party Vice-President Rahul Gandhi, then he will be declared President unopposed. 

According to news agency ANI, the notification for the Congress president poll will be issued on December 1, the date of filing nominations is December 4, the voting, if there is any other contender besides Rahul, will take place on December 16, and counting on December 19.

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala tweeted the schedule for the election of Congress president.
The CWC on Monday began a meeting in the national capital to chart out a schedule for the election of the Congress president, which will see the elevation of Rahul Gandhi to the party's top post.

The meeting was attended by Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, along with senior party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Ahmed Patel, P Chidambaram, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Sushilkumar Shinde, and Karan Singh.

The party has time until December 31 to complete the entire organisational election process and submit the report to the Election Commission.

The Congress had earlier set a deadline to complete the organisational elections by October-end. 
First Published: Mon, November 20 2017. 12:22 IST

