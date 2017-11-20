CWC gives road map for Rahul Gandhi's elevation as Congress president

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Monday approved the poll schedule for the Congress president's election, a process that will start with the issue of notification on December 1, party sources told news agency PTI. The new president will be elected between December 1 and December 11, the sources added.

On the last day of filing the nomination, if no other contestant files against party Vice-President Rahul Gandhi, then he will be declared President unopposed.





Congress leader Randeep Surjewala tweeted the schedule for the election of Congress president. According to news agency ANI, the notification for the Congress president poll will be issued on December 1, the date of filing nominations is December 4, the voting, if there is any other contender besides Rahul, will take place on December 16, and counting on December 19.Congress leader Randeep Surjewala tweeted the schedule for the election of Congress president.

Schedule for the Election of Congress President as approved by the Congress Working Committee (CWC) today pic.twitter.com/enyNExz1oa — Randeep S Surjewala (@rssurjewala) November 20, 2017

The on Monday began a meeting in the capital to chart out a schedule for the election of the Congress president, which will see the elevation of to the party's top post.

The meeting was attended by Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, along with senior party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Ahmed Patel, P Chidambaram, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Sushilkumar Shinde, and

The party has time until December 31 to complete the entire organisational election process and submit the report to the Election Commission.

The Congress had earlier set a deadline to complete the organisational elections by October-end.