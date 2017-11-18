CWC to clear Rahul Gandhi's elevation schedule on Monday

-
ALSO READRahul Gandhi as Congress President? The elevation put off again Congress must protect essence and idea of India: Sonia Gandhi at CWC meet Rahul Gandhi to take over as Congress president, indicates Sonia Gandhi 'Rahul Gandhi missing' posters emerge in Amethi, Cong holds BJP responsible Rahul may take charge as Congress president next month: Moily
-
Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting will be held on Monday at 10.30 am to discuss the schedule of the party president election.
Rahul Gandhi's elevation as the Congress president has been expected for a while now.
Several Congress leaders have directly or indirectly indicated that Rahul would soon take over the party.
Earlier on October 13, Congress President Sonia Gandhi also hinted that Rahul Gandhi's elevation as party chief 'will be done soon'.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU