Dalit assertiveness finds a BJP platform

The way the party is co-opting the Dalits shows it is trying to re-position itself

There is no one prism through which the (BJP) views Dalits, a community it has wooed from the ’90s, after cottoning on to the electoral potential and loyalty to a party they choose. It’s a BC-AD kind of situation, in which the benchmark for judging the BJP’s worth for a varies individually, depending on the length of the person’s association and, importantly, if he is of (RSS) vintage or a born-again. This is perhaps why the nomination of Ram Nath Kovind, a from a penurious home, invited varying responses in the BJP, from exultation to circumspection.



For Bizay Sonkar Shastri, 58, a Khatik and a spokesperson,the choice is a “good” tactic to “infuse moral strength” in Dalits. A diehard swayamsevak, whose three-volume work on certain sub-castes has located their issues in the context of Hindutva, Shastri said: “ leaders have come into their own, the philosophy of the other castes towards Dalits has changed but the bureaucracy remains unchanged. That’s why our governments derive only 60 or 70 per cent instead of 100 per cent benefits from Dalit-targeted policies and schemes. Therefore, Kovind’s choice is significant. The President might not have overarching powers but when (Bahujan Samaj Party president) Mayawati became the (Uttar Pradesh) chief minister, Dalits said she won’t share her house with us but she gives us social dignity. We feel the same about Kovind.”



Shastri’s from the school of thought that never subscribed to the entrenchment of caste in India’s social and economic milieu. The Sangh’s caste denial caused its critics to allege that it expediently subsumed the old cleavages through an overarching definition of Hinduism.



Much as Shastri emphasised that “in our shakhas (units), nobody knows the caste of the person standing beside him”, even he now throws in contemporary phraseology like ‘vote banks’. “The Dalits were never BJP’s vote banks, we did not cultivate them. Those from the Valmiki and Khatik sub-castes came to us because the Muslims hated them for certain reasons but the rest stayed away. That is changing,” he says.



The BJP’s recent converts reject the RSS’s nothing-like-caste theory. Udit Raj, a former civil servant who is presently the party’s Lok Sabha member for North West Delhi and helms the Confederation of SC/ST Organisations, said: “Caste operates everywhere. That’s why there’s reservation, there are atrocities against Dalits in Saharanpur and Una, and they remain under-represented in the judiciary, the higher echelons of bureaucracy and corporate houses.” His office chamber has a figurine of a former chief M S Golwalkar, with the portraits of Bhimrao Ambedkar and the Buddha. He’s upfront on why the courted Dalits. “No political party exists for charity. It needs the support of every section to capture power.”



Raj joined the before the 2014 election. He explained he chose it because in 2001, the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government passed the 88th constitutional amendment, amending Article 16 (4 A) for allowing states to create laws that facilitated reservations in promotion of government employees. He liked to think the push came from him.



For Raj, ideology is the last factor on a Dalit’s mind when he gravitates towards the “Ideology, what is that? The world over, governments only believe in running a welfare state and that’s what PM Narendra Modi has done,” he said. Adding that Modi’s “real test” on pro- “commitment” awaits him on two issues — legislating quotas in the private sector and passing a central law to allow for reservation in job promotions.



Arjun Ram Meghwal, the junior finance and corporate affairs minister, was a bureaucrat in Rajasthan who joined the in 2009, after stints in Sangh affiliates Sewa Bharti and Bharatiya Vikas Parishad. Unlike Raj, he did not junk ideology. “If anyone can demolish casteism, it is the because it equally venerates icons Ambedkar, Sant Ravidas and Jyotiba Phule, as well as spiritual and thought leaders like Swami Vivekananda, Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar and Dayanand Saraswati,” he said.



Meghwal cited three inflection points that conditioned his attitude towards the RSS- The first when K S Sudarshan, a former Sangh chief, famously remarked, “If untouchability is not a crime, there’s no crime in the world”. “Sudarshan signified a change in the RSS’ perspective by recognising the existence of Dalits as a distinct entity,” said Meghwal, tacitly acknowledging he was not wholly comfortable with the Sangh’s traditional ideology. The second was Modi’s speech at a conference of SC/ST entrepreneurs, convened by the Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry, on December 29, 2015. The PM stated, “Financial inclusion is at the core of our focus. We want to create job-creators and not job-seekers (among Dalits).”



Meghwal said, “This thought birthed our path-breaking schemes for Dalits like Mudra, Stand-Up India and special moves for entrepreneurs like venture capital schemes and dedicated feeder loans.” The third was former prime minister Vajpayee’s “recognition” of Ambedkarism as the country’s “sole ideology” when the cemented a power-sharing covenant in Uttar Pradesh with the Bahujan Samaj Party in 1995.



P L Punia, Congress leader and former chairman of the Commission for Scheduled Castes and Tribes, refuses to be taken in by the BJP’s pro- avowal. “It practises the of tokenism. What is this Bhim App that Modi launched (on Ambedkar’s 125th birth anniversary) but a Paytm clone that means nothing to the Dalits,” he said.



To a younger like Vinod Sonkar, an MP from UP and head of the BJP’s SC front, the Bhim Apps and initiatives like Jan-Dhan hold a “key to economic empowerment and social equality”. “The Congress used Dalits for 70 years like vote banks. We believe in their empowerment,” he contends.





What govts have done for Dalits



As the Centre focuses on welfare and empowerment, the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled states have done little on their own. Most of them are implementing the central schemes announced on the 125th birth anniversary of B R Ambedkar. Notably, one on providing free coaching to scheduled castes and other backward class students, to facilitate their entry in competitive exams and train them for jobs in the public and private sectors.



A run-through shows that barring Maharashtra that has a 10.2 per cent population (2011 census) and to a lesser degree Madhya Pradesh (5.6 per cent Dalits, the other governments haven’t done much. Maharashtra alone has unveiled a slew of substantive policies and schemes. The newer governments in Uttar Pradesh, Goa and Uttarakhand need to be judged after some time. Some highlights:







1. Maharashtra



May 2015: *Two acres of land to below poverty line Dalits; improving quality of residential ‘ashram’ schools in villages where population is more than 50 per cent; bringing 973 ‘ashram’ schools under Right to Education Act; shifting 1,000 aided hostels from rented to owned premises; increasing the beneficiaries of foreign education scholarships from 50 to 75 annually and enhancing annual income cap of eligible parents from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 6 lakh



August 2015: Rs 125 crore for projects and programmes for Dalits and backward castes for 2015-16, a year the government dedicated as ‘social justice and equality’” year to mark B R Ambedkar’s 125th birth anniversary



February 2016: Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation to allot 20 per cent plots to SC and ST entrepreneurs in MSME sector from those available



August 2016: 125 settlements across Maharashtra selected for improving infrastructure



March 2017: Of total development plan of Rs 77,184 crore, Rs 13, 985 (18 per cent) allotted for sub-plans for SC/STs, Rs 7,231 crore for Dalits and Rs 6,754 crore for tribals. Under PM Awas Yojana (Rural), out of a total of 188,000 houses, half for Dalits and tribals



2. Madhya Pradesh



January 2016: Government to underwrite expenses on higher studies of students



February 2016: Free education for students in government colleges



January 2017: Mukhyamantri Vidushi Yojana for students, entailing coaching classes for competitive exams and coaching facilities for sportspersons



March 2017: Rs 50,000 crore on SC welfare in next three years; lessons based on Sant Ravidas to be taught in schools.



April 2017: "Purohityan or diploma course to take up priesthood open to Dalits



3. Rajasthan



April 2016: A string of schemes were announced on the 125th birth anniversary of Ambedkar. As the Centre focuses on welfare and empowerment, the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled states have done little on their own. Most of them are implementing the central schemes announced on the 125th birth anniversary of B R Ambedkar. Notably, one on providing free coaching to scheduled castes and other backward class students, to facilitate their entry in competitive exams and train them for jobs in the public and private sectors.A run-through shows that barring Maharashtra that has a 10.2 per cent population (2011 census) and to a lesser degree Madhya Pradesh (5.6 per cent Dalits, the other governments haven’t done much. Maharashtra alone has unveiled a slew of substantive policies and schemes. The newer governments in Uttar Pradesh, Goa and Uttarakhand need to be judged after some time. Some highlights:*Two acres of land to below poverty line Dalits; improving quality of residential ‘ashram’ schools in villages where population is more than 50 per cent; bringing 973 ‘ashram’ schools under Right to Education Act; shifting 1,000 aided hostels from rented to owned premises; increasing the beneficiaries of foreign education scholarships from 50 to 75 annually and enhancing annual income cap of eligible parents from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 6 lakhRs 125 crore for projects and programmes for Dalits and backward castes for 2015-16, a year the government dedicated as ‘social justice and equality’” year to mark B R Ambedkar’s 125th birth anniversaryMaharashtra Industrial Development Corporation to allot 20 per cent plots to SC and ST entrepreneurs in MSME sector from those available125 settlements across Maharashtra selected for improving infrastructureOf total development plan of Rs 77,184 crore, Rs 13, 985 (18 per cent) allotted for sub-plans for SC/STs, Rs 7,231 crore for Dalits and Rs 6,754 crore for tribals. Under PM Awas Yojana (Rural), out of a total of 188,000 houses, half for Dalits and tribalsGovernment to underwrite expenses on higher studies of studentsFree education for students in government collegesMukhyamantri Vidushi Yojana for students, entailing coaching classes for competitive exams and coaching facilities for sportspersonsRs 50,000 crore on SC welfare in next three years; lessons based on Sant Ravidas to be taught in schools."Purohityan or diploma course to take up priesthood open to DalitsA string of schemes were announced on the 125th birth anniversary of Ambedkar.

Ambedkar Sambal Scheme for economic and social empowerment of Dalits

Ambedkar skill training centre

Ambedkar start-up scheme

Ambedkar fellowship scheme for six “extraordinary” students;

Ambedkar Electronic Information Library Network for students

Ambedkar International Scholarship scheme for five ‘outstanding’ research scholars, involving financial aid of Rs 25 lakh to pursue Ph.D in foreign universities

BR Ambedkar Research Chair at Kota University

Ambedkar Centre of Excellence at Jaipur



4. Haryana



October 2015: Shortly after the attacks on Dalits in Faridabad, the chief minister announced setting up of a Maharishi Valmiki Sanskrit University in Kaithal district, increasing fellowship grants under Ambedkar Medhavi Students scheme and insurance for employees of nagar palikas and nagar nigams



5. Chhattisgarh



May 2008: Free flying training to nine Dalit/tribal and OBC boys at a cost of Rs 1.32 crore annually



6. Gujarat



December 2015: 22 per cent quota for SC/STs in contractual government and semi-government appointments, 7 per cent for Dalits and 15 per cent for tribals

Complex in Devni Mori (Aravalli district) where Buddha’s remains were reportedly found to be developed as a research centre to propagate teachings of Buddha and Ambedkar

Complex in Vadodara considered as Ambedkar’s ‘sankalp bhoomi’ (place of resolution)

Aim to maximise number of SC beneficiaries in housing and health schemes



7. Assam



Budget 2016-17: Total number of schemes for SCs reduced from 294 to 256; only 11 new schemes introduced



Budget 2017-18: Allocation for Dalits was Rs 52,393 crore or 2.5 per cent of total. According to the Jadhav guidelines, amount should be 4.25 per cent of total



8. Jharkhand



April 2016: Sanitation workers of all municipal bodies given an ‘incentive’ of Rs 1,000 each on Ambedkar’s commemorative anniversary

Shoes and clothes for sanitation workers

Sanitation workers travelling long distance to get bicycles

Women sanitation workers to get sewing machines

Equipment for labourers in unorganised sector

Establishment of SC Commission

Housing scheme for widows under Bhimrao Ambedkar Awas Yojana; financial aid of Rs 75,000 to build houses in hilly areas and Rs 70,000 on the plains. Target to build 11,000 houses in ongoing financial year

Radhika Ramaseshan