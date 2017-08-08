Darjeeling unrest: Mamata Banerjee holds discussion with hill parties

Stating that an "undeclared bandh" in Darjeeling hills has affected many lives, Chief Minister on Tuesday urged the hill parties to shun violence and come to the discussion table.



She told the that there had been a loss of Rs 550 crore and that the state administration had shown restraint.



Schools, offices and had come to a halt due to the bandh, she maintained while speaking on the current impasse in the Darjeeling hills.The indefinite shutdown in the hills called by and other hill parties demanding a separate entered its 55th day today.Banerjee said Darjeeling had been a part of and she would not allow its division.She said such kind of agitation in the hills had become common in a 10-15 year interval, adding that the time has come for election to the Territorial Administration as its five-year-term comes to an end.The supremo praised the for not politicising the issue while hitting out at the for trying to fish in troubled waters.member and Siliguri mayor Ashok Bhattacharya alleged that the situation in the hills had become worse than before.He blamed the chief minister for raising the language issue in the hills which "was not well taken and resulted in the current stalemate".Bhattacharya's statement drew flak from the ruling party members who tried to hoot him down.MLA Shankar Malakar said it was not the time for pointing fingers against each other as the situation had gone beyond anybody's control, and that the time had come for all political parties and the to arrive at a solution.Banerjee said constructive suggestion by the was welcome.She also hit back at the for misleading the House, asserting that the state government had not issued any notification on any language.Her statement irked the Left members who staged a walk- out from the assembly.Speaker Biman Banerjee said that by staging a walk-out, the and other Left members failed to show political courtesy.