'Daro mat', tweets Rahul after BJP moves EC against him

Javadekar and Naqvi lodged a complaint with EC against Gandhi and sought freezing of the poll symbol

on Wednesday took a jibe at for approaching the Commission to demand freezing Congress' poll symbol by alleging that he had violated the model code of conduct by linking his party symbol "hand" with religious figures during a speech.



"Dear BJP, daro mat (Dear BJP, don't be scared," he wrote on the micro-blogging site Twitter.





Dear BJP, डरो मत https://t.co/86DEihprtr — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) January 17, 2017

The tweet comes days after a delegation comprising Union ministers Prakash Javadekar and lodged a complaint with the Commission against Gandhi and sought freezing of the poll symbol."The grand old party Congress' grand new leader has tried to give communal colour to the elections by his statement in which he co-related the Congress' 'hand' with various religious figures. This is a clear cut case of corrupt practice. There should be action against both and its leader," Naqvi told reporters after filing the complaint with Commission.At Congress' 'Jan Vedna Sammelan' earlier this month, Gandhi had made comments co-relating his party's poll symbol 'hand' with gods, violating the provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, model code of conduct and the guidelines issued by the Supreme Court, has alleged in its complaint.