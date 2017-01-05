Dates of reckoning

Uttar Pradesh



Assembly will expire on May 27

Total seats: 403





Phase; No. of seats; Date of polling

1; 73 seats; February 11 Important districts: Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Noida, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Mathura, Agra

2; 67 seats; February 15 Important districts: Saharanpur, Bijnor, Moradabad, Sambhal, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Pilibhit

3; 69 seats; February 19 Important districts: Farrukhabad, Kannuaj, Etawah, Kanpur, Unnao, Lucknow, Barabanki, Sitapur

4; 53 seats; February 23 Important districts: Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Allahabad, Jalaun, Jhansi, Mahoba, Banda, Rae Bareli

5; 52 seats; February 27

Important districts: Balrampur, Gonda, Faizabad, Shrawasti, Basti, Amethi, Sultanpur

6; 49 seats; March 4 Important districts: Maharajganj, Kushinagar, Gorakhpur, Azamgarh, Ballia

7; 40 seats; March 8



Manipur

Assembly will expire on Mar 18 Total seats: 60



Phase; No. of seats; Date of polling



1; 38 seats; March 4



Goa

Assembly will expire on Mar 18

Total seats: 40



Punjab

Assembly will expire on Mar 18 Total seats: 117



Uttarakhand

The Election Commission on Wednesday announced the dates for Assembly elections in Goa, Manipur, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh. Compared to the 2012 Assembly elections to these states, the time period between the announcement of the dates and the results would be shorter by about 10 days.