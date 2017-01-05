TRENDING ON BS
Poll dates out, Oppn wants Budget later
Dates of reckoning

All results will be declared on March 11

Amit Agnihotri  |  New Delhi 

Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi. Photo: PTI
The Election Commission on Wednesday announced the dates for Assembly elections in Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. Compared to the 2012 Assembly elections to these states, the time period between the announcement of the dates and the results would be shorter by about 10 days.

Uttar Pradesh 

 
Assembly will expire on May 27 
Total seats: 403 
No. of phases: 7 

Phase; No. of seats; Date of polling
 
1; 73 seats; February 11 
Important districts: Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Noida, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Mathura, Agra 
 
2; 67 seats; February 15
Important districts: Saharanpur, Bijnor, Moradabad, Sambhal, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Pilibhit 
 
3; 69 seats; February 19 
Important districts: Farrukhabad, Kannuaj, Etawah, Kanpur, Unnao, Lucknow, Barabanki, Sitapur 
 
4; 53 seats; February 23 
Important districts: Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Allahabad, Jalaun, Jhansi, Mahoba, Banda, Rae Bareli 

5; 52 seats; February 27
Important districts: Balrampur, Gonda, Faizabad, Shrawasti, Basti, Amethi, Sultanpur 

6; 49 seats; March 4 
Important districts: Maharajganj, Kushinagar, Gorakhpur, Azamgarh, Ballia 

7; 40 seats; March 8 
Important districts: Ghazipur, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Bhadohi, Sonebhadra, Jaunpur

Manipur 
 
Assembly will expire on Mar 18 
Total seats: 60
No. of phases: 2 

Phase; No. of seats; Date of polling

1; 38 seats; March 4
2; 22 seats; March 8

Goa
 
Assembly will expire on Mar 18  
 
Total seats:  40  
Date of polling: Feb 4

Punjab 
 
Assembly will expire on Mar 18  
Total seats: 117 
Date of polling: Feb 4

Uttarakhand 
 
Assembly will expire on Mar 26  
Total seats: 70 
Date of polling: Feb 15

