Dates of reckoning

The Election Commission on Wednesday announced the dates for Assembly elections in Goa, Manipur, Punjab,
and Uttar Pradesh. Compared to the 2012 Assembly elections to these states, the time period between the announcement of the dates and the results would be shorter by about 10 days.
No. of phases: 7
Phase; No. of seats; Date of polling
1; 73 seats; February 11
Important districts: Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Noida, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Mathura, Agra
2; 67 seats; February 15
Important districts: Saharanpur, Bijnor, Moradabad, Sambhal, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Pilibhit
3; 69 seats; February 19
Important districts: Farrukhabad, Kannuaj, Etawah, Kanpur, Unnao, Lucknow, Barabanki, Sitapur
4; 53 seats; February 23
Important districts: Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Allahabad, Jalaun, Jhansi, Mahoba, Banda, Rae Bareli
5; 52 seats; February 27
Important districts: Balrampur, Gonda, Faizabad, Shrawasti, Basti, Amethi, Sultanpur
6; 49 seats; March 4
Important districts: Maharajganj, Kushinagar, Gorakhpur, Azamgarh, Ballia
7; 40 seats; March 8
Important districts: Ghazipur, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Bhadohi, Sonebhadra, Jaunpur
Manipur
Assembly will expire on Mar 18
Total seats: 60
No. of phases: 2
Phase; No. of seats; Date of polling
1; 38 seats; March 4
2; 22 seats; March 8
Goa
Assembly will expire on Mar 18
Total seats: 40
Date of polling: Feb 4
Punjab
Assembly will expire on Mar 18
Total seats: 117
Date of polling: Feb 4
Uttarakhand
Assembly will expire on Mar 26
Total seats: 70
Date of polling: Feb 15
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU