Day after I-T raid, TN chief secy sacked, Girija Vaidyanathan replaces Rao

A day after coming under the scanner of the Income Tax department, Chief Secretary was replaced by the state Government after demand for his immediate removal grew among ruling AIADMK's rivals- the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK).

government on Thursday issued an order appointing as the Chief Secretary. She was promoted from the post of an additional chief secretary of the Commissioner of land administration and will assume full charge of the post of Vigilance Commissioner and Commissioner for Administrative Reforms that were previously held by Rao.

The decision was taken after the I-T department started searching Rao's residence on Wednesday evening. The over 24-hour search operations continued till Thursday morning across 13 places including his house, office and his kin's house including his son's.

The CRPF and military personnel joined the high-profile search operation conducted by the I-T department.

According to an I-T official, cash in new currency was seized from the raided premises. Sources further said that the search was connected to I-T raids related to businessmen J Shekhar Reddy, Srinivasalu and Prem. The I-T department had recently arrested the three businessmen after seizing 177 kg of gold, demonetised notes worth Rs 96 crore and Rs 34 crore in new currency from their residences.

In the wake of the sensational raid, leader M K Stalin had demanded the resignation of Rao. Stalin had also asked Chief Minister O Panneerselvam to appoint a new Chief Secretary for the state, while seeking a detailed statement from him on the issue.

Regarding accusations being levelled against the Centre for using I-T sleuths as political tools, Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan refuted the charge saying that the raids were conducted based on information gathered by the department's officials.