Day of political violence: Rahul's car pelted with stones in Gujarat, RSS demands President rule in Kerala

Allegations related to "political violence" were the order of the day on Friday. Congress Vice-President
Rahul Gandhi's car was pelted with stones during his visit to flood-hit Dhanera town of Gujarat's Banaskantha district. The Congress alleged that 'Bharatiya Janata Party
(BJP) goons' were behind the attack.
Gandhi, according to a PTI
report, had to cut short his speech and leave the venue of a public meeting in a huff when some raised slogans extolling Prime Minister Narendra Modi. BJP
spokesperson Sambit Patra said Gandhi's visit to Gujarat was an example of his 'photo-opportunity' politics.
On protests, he said the Opposition should 'respect' people's emotions. The local police detained the man who had thrown stones at Gandhi's car.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley
is slated to visit Kerala
on Sunday. He will visit the homes of the victims, including 34-year-old Rajesh hacked to death allegedly by CPI(M) cadres in Thiruvananthapuram last week.
CPI (M) chief Sitaram Yechury
said the current spiral of violence in Kerala
was started by RSS-BJP
workers. He said the BJP-RSS
have raked up the controversy to distract attention from recent corruption cases involving state BJP
leaders.
In a statement, the party's polit bureau said RSS-BJP
men have killed 13 CPI (M) and Congress workers since the Left Democratic Front came to power last year.
The CPI (M) said state Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan
had convened a meeting of CPI (M) and BJP-RSS
state leaders on July 31 to discuss peace initiatives. Such meetings were also held in three other districts. It said a framework has been agreed upon to bring down the violence and both sides have agreed to see that conflicts are avoided.
Yechury said the BJP
and Narendra Modi
government were trying to create a situation to impose President's Rule to throw out a democratically elected government when the law and order
have been much worse in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh.
Hosabale, however, demanded a judicial inquiry into the political killings by either a judge of the High court or the Supreme Court in the murders of RSS
workers in the state. "Our workers are targeted as more common and poor people are joining the RSS
which is not going well with the ruling CPI(M), that is why they are killing our workers," he alleged.
The RSS
joint general secretary said political violence has increased since Vijayan took over as the chief minister. He said RSS
has always agreed to a dialogue but was backstabbed three times in the past when its workers were killed.
