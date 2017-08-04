Day of political violence: Rahul's car pelted with stones in Gujarat, RSS demands President rule in Kerala

Allegations related to "political violence" were the order of the day on Friday. Congress Vice- Rahul Gandhi's car was pelted with stones during his visit to flood-hit Dhanera town of Gujarat's Banaskantha district. The Congress alleged that ' (BJP) goons' were behind the attack.



Gandhi, according to a PTI report, had to cut short his speech and leave the venue of a public meeting in a huff when some raised slogans extolling Prime Minister spokesperson Sambit Patra said Gandhi's visit to Gujarat was an example of his 'photo-opportunity' On protests, he said the Opposition should 'respect' people's emotions. The local police detained the man who had thrown stones at Gandhi's car.





Meanwhile, at a press conference in New Delhi, the (RSS) demanded a judicial probe into the "political killings" of its workers by Communist Party of India (Marxist) cadres in number two also demanded that the Centre impose President's Rule in as had broken down in the state.

Finance Minister is slated to visit on Sunday. He will visit the homes of the victims, including 34-year-old Rajesh hacked to death allegedly by CPI(M) cadres in Thiruvananthapuram last week.



CPI (M) chief said the current spiral of violence in was started by RSS- workers. He said the BJP- have raked up the controversy to distract attention from recent corruption cases involving state leaders.



In a statement, the party's polit bureau said RSS- men have killed 13 CPI (M) and Congress workers since the Left Democratic Front came to power last year.



The CPI (M) said state Chief Minister had convened a meeting of CPI (M) and BJP- state leaders on July 31 to discuss peace initiatives. Such meetings were also held in three other districts. It said a framework has been agreed upon to bring down the violence and both sides have agreed to see that conflicts are avoided.



Yechury said the and government were trying to create a situation to impose President's Rule to throw out a democratically elected government when the have been much worse in BJP-ruled



Hosabale, however, demanded a judicial inquiry into the political killings by either a judge of the High court or the Supreme Court in the murders of workers in the state. "Our workers are targeted as more common and poor people are joining the which is not going well with the ruling CPI(M), that is why they are killing our workers," he alleged.



The joint general secretary said political violence has increased since Vijayan took over as the chief minister. He said has always agreed to a dialogue but was backstabbed three times in the past when its workers were killed.