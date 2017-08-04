TRENDING ON BS
Rahul Gandhi doing 'photo op' politics in Gujarat: BJP
Day of political violence: Rahul's car pelted with stones in Gujarat, RSS demands President rule in Kerala

Yechury alleges Centre has been trying to create a situation and throw out a democratic govt

Archis Mohan  |  New Delhi 

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi's car attacked by unknown persons in Gujarat's Banaskanta. Photo: ANI
Allegations related to "political violence" were the order of the day on Friday. Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi's car was pelted with stones during his visit to flood-hit Dhanera town of Gujarat's Banaskantha district. The Congress alleged that 'Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) goons'  were behind the attack.
 
Gandhi, according to a PTI report, had to cut short his speech and leave the venue of a public meeting in a huff when some raised slogans extolling Prime Minister Narendra Modi. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said Gandhi's visit to Gujarat was an example of his 'photo-opportunity' politics. On protests, he said the Opposition should 'respect' people's emotions. The local police detained the man who had thrown stones at Gandhi's car.
 
Meanwhile, at a press conference in New Delhi, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) demanded a judicial probe into the "political killings" of its workers by Communist Party of India (Marxist) cadres in Kerala. RSS number two Dattatreya Hosabale also demanded that the Centre impose President's Rule in Kerala as law and order had broken down in the state.
 
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is slated to visit Kerala on Sunday. He will visit the homes of the victims, including 34-year-old Rajesh hacked to death allegedly by CPI(M) cadres in Thiruvananthapuram last week.
 
CPI (M) chief Sitaram Yechury said the current spiral of violence in Kerala was started by RSS-BJP workers. He said the BJP-RSS have raked up the controversy to distract attention from recent corruption cases involving state BJP leaders.

In a statement, the party's polit bureau said RSS-BJP men have killed 13 CPI (M) and Congress workers since the Left Democratic Front came to power last year.
 
The CPI (M) said state Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had convened a meeting of CPI (M) and BJP-RSS state leaders on July 31 to discuss peace initiatives. Such meetings were also held in three other districts. It said a framework has been agreed upon to bring down the violence and both sides have agreed to see that conflicts are avoided.
 
Yechury said the BJP and Narendra Modi government were trying to create a situation to impose President's Rule to throw out a democratically elected government when the law and order have been much worse in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh.
 
Hosabale, however, demanded a judicial inquiry into the political killings by either a judge of the High court or the Supreme Court in the murders of RSS workers in the state. "Our workers are targeted as more common and poor people are joining the RSS which is not going well with the ruling CPI(M), that is why they are killing our workers," he alleged. 
 
The RSS joint general secretary said political violence has increased since Vijayan took over as the chief minister. He said RSS has always agreed to a dialogue but was backstabbed three times in the past when its workers were killed.

