Debate on motion of thanks to Prez address: PM may speak in LS on Wednesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to reply to the debate on the to the president's address in the tomorrow, BJP sources said on Tuesday. The discussion started today and the motion is likely to be adopted by the House, where the ruling NDA has a big majority, tomorrow, following the prime minister's reply. The BJP has issued a whip asking its members to be present in the House on Wednesday and the day after. The government may introduce some important bill on Thursday, sources said. In his reply, Modi is expected to respond to the opposition attack on his government over a host of issues, including alleged tardy employment generation, the state of economy, agriculture and foreign affairs, among others, and will list its achievements. BJP members in their speech have hailed the government for its work in curbing black money, strengthening economy and boosting agriculture, claims refuted by opposition lawmakers in their address. The debate on the to President Ram Nath Kovind's address to the joint sitting of the two Houses of Parliament on the opening day of the Budget Session began today.

It was initiated by the BJP's chief whip Rakesh Singh.