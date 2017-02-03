Debate on Uniform Civil Code beyond Law Commission mandate: Sharad Yadav

JD(U) leader and senior politician on Friday slammed the for initiating consultation on the Uniform Civil Code, saying it was "beyond its mandate" as the provided for such a step only when there is a consensus on the issue.

Raising the matter in Rajya Sabha through a notice under rule 267, he said the guarantees religious freedom and allows citizens to follow traditions and practices.

Law Commission, he said, has written to his party and Bihar government along with others seeking views on (UCC).

The provides for moving towards UCC only when there are a consensus and unanimity, Yadav said.

"The is going beyond its mandate," he said, adding that consent of all must be taken before initiating such a consultation.

The Leader of the Opposition and senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said the government and others should refrain from joining the issue as assembly elections were on in five states and UCC can be turned into an emotive agenda.

As Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi rose to respond to Yadav, Azad urged the government not to make any statement as otherwise, the opposition parties would also have to join the issue.

Deputy Chairman P J Kurien said he had allowed Yadav as he is a senior member and had given a notice under rule 267.

"I allowed him to raise the issue but I am not allowing the motion (under rule 267 seeking suspension of business to discuss the issue)," he said.

Naqvi, however, went on to state that no step was being taken contrary to Constitution.

Kurien said the issue was a sensitive one.