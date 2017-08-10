Decision on merger to be taken reflective of people's expectations: OPS

-
ALSO READAIADMK merger: Sasikala, Dinakaran ouster first victory, says Panneerselvam AIADMK factions continue blame game ahead of merger talks With Sasikala and Dinakaran out, AIADMK merger talks on Monday AIADMK abuzz with talks of merger of factions: What we know so far AIADMK merger: Dinakaran decides to distance himself from the party
-
As developments unfolded in AIADMK (Amma) camp, rival faction leader O Panneerselvam on Thursday said his side was "keenly" watching the situation and that a decision on the possible merger of the party's two factions will be taken "reflective" of people's expectations.
"We are keenly watching the political situation. Our decision, which will be taken soon, will be reflective of the expectations of the people and the aspirations of the AIADMK supporters," he told reporters.
Panneerselvam's comments, which came in response to the virtual coup against AIADMK (Amma) Deputy General Secretary T T V Dhinakaran by Chief Minister E Palaniswami, are seen as an apparent hint at the merger of the two factions, led by him and the CM.
Asked about the merger talks, he shot back at reporters saying "you will be informed first."
Opening the doors for a possible merger of the two AIADMK factions, the Palaniswami-led Amma faction had earlier in the day challenged the authority of Dhinakaran, a move hailed by the rebel camp as an "awakening".
Senior leader in the Amma camp, Finance Minister D Jayakumar had also expressed hope of the unification event happening by August 15.
"We are confident. Hope so," was Jayakumar's brief response when mediapersons sought his reaction on reports that the merger could happen by August 15.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU