Decision on merger to be taken reflective of people's expectations: OPS

As developments unfolded in (Amma) camp, rival faction leader O on Thursday said his side was "keenly" watching the situation and that a decision on the possible of the party's two factions will be taken "reflective" of people's expectations.



"We are keenly watching the political situation. Our decision, which will be taken soon, will be reflective of the expectations of the people and the aspirations of the supporters," he told reporters.



Panneerselvam's comments, which came in response to the virtual coup against (Amma) Deputy General Secretary T T V Dhinakaran by Chief Minister E Palaniswami, are seen as an apparent hint at the of the two factions, led by him and the CM.Asked about the talks, he shot back at reporters saying "you will be informed first."Opening the doors for a possible of the two factions, the Palaniswami-led faction had earlier in the day challenged the authority of Dhinakaran, a move hailed by the rebel camp as an "awakening".Senior leader in the camp, Finance Minister D Jayakumar had also expressed hope of the unification event happening by August 15."We are confident. Hope so," was Jayakumar's brief response when mediapersons sought his reaction on reports that the could happen by August 15.