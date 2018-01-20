JUST IN
Declare birthdays of Vivekananda, Netaji as national holidays: Mamata

While Swami Vivekananda's birthday is on January 12, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was born on January 23

IANS  |  Kolkata 

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee at the flagging off event for a fleet of new passenger buses and fire brigade vehicles, in Howrah near on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday tweeted that the Centre should declare the birthdays of Swami Vivekananda and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose as national holidays.

"Swami Vivekananda and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose are national and international icons.

I have written a letter to the PM urging the GOI to declare both their birthdays as national holidays," she tweeted.

While Swami Vivekananda's birthday is on January 12, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was born on January 23.
