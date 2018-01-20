Declare birthdays of Vivekananda, Netaji as national holidays: Mamata

-
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday tweeted that the Centre should declare the birthdays of Swami Vivekananda and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose as national holidays.
"Swami Vivekananda and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose are national and international icons.
I have written a letter to the PM urging the GOI to declare both their birthdays as national holidays," she tweeted.
While Swami Vivekananda's birthday is on January 12, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was born on January 23.
