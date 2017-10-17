Declared assets of BJP, Cong and other pol parties up

The value of declared assets of has increased from Rs 122.93 crore in 2004-05 to Rs 893.88 crore in 2015-16 while that of Congress, it has risen from Rs 167.35 crore to Rs 758.79 crore, according to the NGOs Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Watch.



The value of assets of has seen a jump from Rs 0.25 crore to Rs 44.99 crore during this 11-year period, according to the figures released by ADR and Watch at a press conference here, quoting declarations by the parties before the Commission.



The total value of assets of CPI(M) has increased during the period by 383.47 per cent from Rs 90.55 crore to Rs 437.78 crore, ADR coordinator Anil Verma said.The increase in value of assets of has been the lowest - from Rs 5.56 crore to Rs 10.18 crore, he said.The value of assets of (BSP) has gone up from Rs 43.09 crore to Rs 559.01 crore and that of Nationalist Party from Rs 1.6 crore to Rs 14.54 crore, Verma said.Verma said that declarations under 'other assets' are not easily verifiable."While details are specific under fixed assets, loans and advances, FDR/deposits, TDS and investments, details are not available about assets under the heading 'other assets'."The increase in assets of the seven parties from 2004-05 to 2015-16 has had the highest rise under 'other assets' among all asset heads -- from Rs 108.655 crore to Rs 1605.114 crore," Verma said." has the highest capital at present after declaring Rs 868.889 crore, followed by Rs 557.38 crore of and Rs 432.64 crore of CPI(M)," Verma said.

