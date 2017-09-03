Delhi by-election: Bawana bombshell for BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) defeat in Delhi’s Bawana by-election on August 28 is perhaps a smudge on its president Amit Shah’s ledger of electoral wins and losses. To BJP observers, the voters’ rebuff of Ved Prakash — a defector from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to the BJP who was “gifted” the ticket reportedly against the claims of more “deserving” contenders — revealed an unknown aspect of Shah’s working style: His resolve to redeem a promise made impulsively or after forethought at the peril of ...