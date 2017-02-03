Delhi govt approves Rs 200 crore more for EDMC salary payments

Delhi
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia
on Friday approved a loan of Rs 200 crore to the cash-strapped East Delhi
Municipal Corporation for payment of salaries and pensions of its employees till March 31.
The decision came ahead of elections to the three municipal corporations, currently ruled by Bharatiya Janata Party and Aam Aadmi Party has been accusing them of being embroiled in "corruption and mismanagement".
Sisodia, who also holds the finance portfolio, sanctioned the loan proposal with the condition that the amount should "strictly" be spent on payment of salaries and pensions to sanitation workers
and other employees of the East Delhi
Municipal Corporation.
"The Deputy CM has approved a loan of Rs 200 crore for payment of salaries and pensions to EDMC
employees, including sanitation workers. The government has made it clear the loan is being given on the condition that it be spent on payment of salaries and pension only," said a senior official.
With this, Rs 802 crore, including Rs 602 crore under non-plan head, has been given to the municipal body by the government, he said.
The EDMC
officials had apprised the government that their monthly expenditure on payment of salaries and pensions is Rs 133 crore and the civic body's annual revenue is Rs 800 crore, the official said.
The draft loan proposal was passed by Urban Development Minister Satyendar Jain in view of poor financial condition of the EDMC
whose sanitation workers
had gone on strike in January over non-payment of salaries.
The government had then announced an advance sum of Rs 119 crore to EDMC
for payment of salaries to sanitation workers
after which they had called off their strike.
Sisodia had approved the fund to EDMC
at that time, saying the BJP-ruled civic body was "wasting" money and had asked it to use the amount "strictly" for payment of pending salaries.
