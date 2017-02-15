Delhi govt-Lt Guv tussle: SC refers case to constitution bench

The Supreme Court on Wednesday referred the legal tussle between the Centre and the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi on jurisdiction over Delhi to a constitution bench.

According to the apex court, the matter involves important questions of law and constitution questions, thereby affirming that the dispute should be adjudicated by the constitution bench.

A bench of the Apex Court, headed by Justice Arjan Kumar Sikri, was hearing the appeal filed by the

The had moved the Apex Court challenging the Delhi High Court's order which said that the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) is the administrative head of the of the National Capital Territory (NCT), hence, is not required to act on the advice of the Delhi Cabinet.