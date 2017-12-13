Delhi HC dismisses BJP leader Mukul Roy's plea alleging phone-tapping

The High on Wednesday dismissed a plea by former MP in which he had accused the of tapping his phone, after the state police authorities denied it.

As Justice Vibhu Bakhru was informed by the state Director General of Police, Crime Investigation Department, and the Kolkata Police Commissioner through an affidavit that there was no "interception" of his phones, the dismissed Roy's plea.

Reading from a state police affidavit submitted in a sealed cover, Justice Bakhru said: "Apprehensions expressed by the petitioner are without basis and incorrect. The petitioner's apprehensions are unfounded."

"At no point of time has an order been issued to intercept or tap any of the four (phone) numbers mentioned by the petitioner (Roy)," the Judge said after going through the affidavit.

Roy, who has since joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), had approached the High that his mobile phone was being tapped for many months now.

He had sought direction to his telecom service provider to submit in the if any communication was issued by the Centre or the to intercept telephonic messages originating from or received by him or any of his relatives.

The politician had claimed the state had been tapping the phones of several other persons not belonging to the ruling TMC.