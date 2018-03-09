JUST IN
Delhi High Court to EC: Allot pressure cooker symbol to Dhinakaran

Dhinakaran had earlier sought a suitable name and 'pressure cooker' symbol to his faction of the party

ANI  |  New Delhi 

Dhinakaran
AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran and his supporters during the swearing-in ceremony as MLA following his victory in the Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar Assembly bypoll, at the Secretariat | PTI Photo

The Delhi High Court on Friday directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to allot the 'pressure cooker' symbol to the sidelined All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader T T V Dhinakaran.

The court also ordered the EC to give the Dhinakaran's faction a suitable name.

Dhinakaran had earlier sought a suitable name and 'pressure cooker' symbol to his faction of the party.

He had suggested three names for his faction - All India Amma Anna Dhravidar Munnetra Kazhagam, MGR Amma Dravidar Munnetra Kazhagam and MGR Amma Dhravidar Kazhagam.

Dhinakaran had contested and won the R K Nagar constituency Assembly by-polls last December under the 'pressure cooker' symbol.

Last year, the Election Commission's lawyer said it had nothing to do with local body elections when the court asked whether it had any objection to allotting the 'pressure cooker' symbol to Dhinakaran's faction.
First Published: Fri, March 09 2018. 18:28 IST

