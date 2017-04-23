Delhi MCD elections 2017: Going to vote? Check your name in voters' list

Voting for the Delhi municipal polls, in which the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is locked in a three-cornered battle against the and the Aam Aadmi Party, began on Sunday morning.

Out of the 13,022 polling stations, the police have declared 3,284 as sensitive and 1,464 as hyper-sensitive.





While over 13 million people are eligible to cast their votes in the polls, 110,000 are first-time voters at about 13,000 polling stations across the national capital. If you are one of the voters and are about to go to cast your vote, remember to carry your voter slip and voter's identity card to the polling booth. Also, it will be good to first check if your name is there in the voters' list. This is what you need to do to check if you are an eligible voter:

1. Visit the official website of Delhi government's voters' search module

Fill in the required details -- your name, house number, photo identity card number and your father's/mother's/husband's name.

After filling the details, enter the verification code given.

3. You can also visit the official website of the Delhi government

Go to the third option and check your name in the voters’ list.

You will get two options: (a) Check your name in Voter List by Voter’s Name (b) Check your name in Voter List by Voter ID No

There are a total of 13,210,206 voters entitled to exercise their franchise to elect councillors for the wards falling under the three corporations - NDMC (104), SDMC (104) and EDMC (64).

Voting is to be held till 5 pm. Counting of votes will take place on April 26.



Here's where you can check for the options given below to assist you with any query or voting-related issue:



