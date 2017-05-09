TRENDING ON BS
BJP to lodge complaint against AAP, will ask EC to de-recognise party
Demo of EVM 'tampering' just a tactic for diverting attention: Kapil Mishra

Ex-MLA Kapil Mishra also challenged CM Arvind Kejriwal to a poll battle

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Kapil Mishra
Sacked Delhi Water Minister Kapil Mishra arrives at ACB office to submit evidence in the alleged water tanker scam case to the Anti-Corruption Bureau in New Delhi. Photo: PTI

Sacked minister Kapil Mishra on Tuesday alleged that a demonstration on alleged EVM tampering in the Delhi assembly was just a tactic employed by the Aam Aadmi Party government to divert public attention from real issues.

Mishra's comment came after AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj demonstrated in the assembly what he said was the manner in which the electronic voting machine (EVM) could be manipulated to cast votes in favour of a particular candidate/party.

"People don't want to vote for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal anymore; and they just want to hide this fact," he said.

During the day, Mishra also wrote an open letter to Kejriwal, challenging him to a poll battle.

Mishra had on Sunday claimed that he saw Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain hand over Rs 2 crore to Kejriwal, a charge denied by the party.

