Demonetisation a scheme to convert black money into white? asks Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader and former finance minister P on Wednesday took a dig at the and Modi government, asking whether was a scheme designed to convert black money into white.

His comments come after said on Wednesday that of the Rs 15.44 lakh crore of notes taken out of circulation, Rs 15.28 lakh crore had returned to the system by way of deposits by the public.

"99% notes legally exchanged! Was a scheme designed to convert black money into white?," he tweeted.

'gained' Rs 16000 crore, but 'lost' Rs 21000 crore in printing new notes! The economists deserve Nobel Prize. — P. (@PChidambaram_IN) August 30, 2017

Rs 16000 cr out of demonetised notes of Rs 1544,000 cr did not come back to That is 1%. Shame on which 'recommended' demonetisation — P. (@PChidambaram_IN) August 30, 2017

Another Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said that the ' Scam' not only dented institutional sanctity of RBI, but also credibility of India abroad and the prime minister should apologise to the nation. "Utterly failed is nothing but a disaster in which 104 innocent people were killed while 'Corrupt' made 'Windfall Gains'," he tweeted.