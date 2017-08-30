Demonetisation a scheme to convert black money into white? asks Chidambaram

99% notes legally exchanged! Was demonetisation a scheme designed to convert black money into white?— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) August 30, 2017
RBI 'gained' Rs 16000 crore, but 'lost' Rs 21000 crore in printing new notes! The economists deserve Nobel Prize.— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) August 30, 2017
Rs 16000 cr out of demonetised notes of Rs 1544,000 cr did not come back to RBI. That is 1%. Shame on RBI which 'recommended' demonetisation— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) August 30, 2017
Another Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said that the 'Demonetisation Scam' not only dented institutional sanctity of RBI, but also credibility of India abroad and the prime minister should apologise to the nation. "Utterly failed demonetisation is nothing but a disaster in which 104 innocent people were killed while 'Corrupt' made 'Windfall Gains'," he tweeted.
