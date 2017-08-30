Demonetisation a scheme to convert black money into white? asks Chidambaram

JUST IN
New Delhi 

Senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram on Wednesday took a dig at the RBI and Modi government, asking whether demonetisation was a scheme designed to convert black money into white.

His comments come after RBI said on Wednesday that of the Rs 15.44 lakh crore of notes taken out of circulation, Rs 15.28 lakh crore had returned to the system by way of deposits by the public.

"99% notes legally exchanged! Was demonetisation a scheme designed to convert black money into white?," he tweeted.


Another Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said that the 'Demonetisation Scam' not only dented institutional sanctity of RBI, but also credibility of India abroad and the prime minister should apologise to the nation. "Utterly failed demonetisation is nothing but a disaster in which 104 innocent people were killed while 'Corrupt' made 'Windfall Gains'," he tweeted.

