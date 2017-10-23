Demonetisation anniversary: Oppn to protest against Modi govt on Nov 8

Opposition parties, including the Congress, plan to hold nationwide protests on the first anniversary of on November 8.

The protests will highlight the impact of the twin blows of and hurried implementation of goods and services tax (GST) that has contributed to the economic slowdown, led to job loss and added to the misery of farmers and traders.

Opposition leaders held a preparatory meeting on Monday. The newly formed 'Opposition Coordination Committee' for the purpose will announce the protests at a joint press conference in New Delhi on Tuesday morning. Leaders said the protest call would be made jointly, but protests will be carried out by parties on the same day but separately.

In Gandhinagar, addressing a public rally on Monday afternoon, Congress Vice President termed the as 'Gabbar Singh Tax'. "Their (Centre's) is not means Gabbar Singh Tax. This is causing a loss to the country. Small shopkeepers are finished. Lakhs of youths have gone unemployed. But they are still not ready to listen," Gandhi said. The reference to 'Gabbar Singh' is from cult Hindi movie 'Sholay', in which the dreaded villain was a dacoit called 'Gabbar Singh' who collected

The Congress Vice President demanded that be made simpler. He also mocked Modi over announced by him on November 8 last year. "Don't know what happened, on November 8, Modiji says that this Rs 500, Rs 1000 notes, I do not like them, so from 12 at midnight, I am going to scrap it. Ha Ha Ha," he said.

"He hit the axe, and for the first 2-3 days he could not understand what happened," he said, adding that "the prime minister only realised his mistake after 5-6 days". " ji ruined the economy of the entire country," Gandhi said.

In Patna, Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad said his party will also hold protests across Bihar on November 8. "At our November eight rallies we will ask the what the common people gained by the arbitrary step of invalidating Rs 500 and Rs 1000 currency notes", Prasad said.

"The wreaked havoc on small traders. Millions of people were forced to stand for hours in queues outside banks to get their old notes exchanged. The country's economy is in tatters as a result of this decision," Prasad said.

The Opposition meeting in New Delhi was attended by Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien, dissident Janata Dal (United) leader Sharad Yadav, Communist Party of India's D Raja, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's MK Kanimozhi, Bahujan Samaj Party's Satish Chandra Mishra, among others.

Opposition parties will also protest the move to disqualify Yadav from the Rajya Sabha.