Demonetisation impact on politics: Scoring by shifting of goalposts

The frequent shifting of goalposts has damaged the credibility of institutions such as RBI

Archis Mohan  |  New Delhi 

On April 5, 2014, Bharatiya Janata Party senior L K Advani launched his poll campaign in Gandhinagar, his Lok Sabha seat, with some prophetic statements. When asked about “protégé” Narendra Modi, Advani said: “I don’t see Modi as my protégé. I have seen him function as a party general secretary. He is a brilliant event manager.” Prime Minister Modi’s event management skills have been on display since May 26, 2014, the day he took the oath of office, but have stood out in sharper focus in the 50 days since November 8, the day he ...

