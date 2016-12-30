Demonetisation is a revolution, says Ram Vilas Paswan

'Now the honest money has flown in the system,' Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said

'Now the honest money has flown in the system,' Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said

With the 50-day period for depositing demonetised notes ending today, Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan today called a "revolution", which has resulted in flow of " money" in the financial system.



Asked about speculation that the new Rs 2000 note can also be phased out, he said "I don't think it will happen" while adding that it is for the Ministry to take a call.



"Prime Minister Modi has taken a revolutionary step with demonetisation, something considered undoable by many. Now the money has flown in the system. There is no adverse impact on the market as well, as feared by some people," he told reporters.



To a question about Modi's address to the nation tomorrow, he said, "Nobody knows what he will say but it will certainly be pro-poor.

Press Trust of India