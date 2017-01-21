Demonetisation not a solution to fight against black money: Jairam Ramesh

It is a monumental blunder and completely disastrous, says Ramesh

It is a monumental blunder and completely disastrous, says Ramesh

on Saturday said it wants "strictest action" against but was not a solution to fight the menace and described the exercise as a "monumental blunder" and "completely disastrous".



Senior leader and former Environment Minister said Modi's was a "political" decision and not an "economic" one and claimed that more was unearthed during the tenure of the government under then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.



"We are for the strictest action against black money. We want offenders to be caught.... to be confiscated and the offenders to be jailed," he said.



Ramesh was speaking after inaugurating the 'Jan Vedana Sammelan' here, organised by Pradesh Committee as part of AICC's nation-wide protest campaign against the Centre's policy.



Stating that was not against laws to fight black money, he said what they were agitating against was "taking away" the rights of individuals to withdraw their own money.



"We are not against laws to fight black money. We will fight the evil and menace of black money. But is not the way for it," he said and alleged that the policy had already ruined the economy.



Claiming that Rs 1.30 lakh crore was unearthed in the last two years of the government, he said only Rs 1.20 lakh crore of was seized in the first two-and-half-years of the Modi government before demonetisation.



" government seized more than the Modi government," he said.



Calling Modi 'Narendra Bin Tuglaq', the leader said he was now talking of digital economy and a cashless society to cover up the "failure" of bringing back as he promised.



"Modi suddenly started talking about digital economy and cashless society. was forgotten.Why? because those who have won't keep cash. They invested in buildings ... They buy shares. So the demonetisation, from a point of view, is completely disastrous," he said.



"Our challenge is a political one. We must fight it (demonetisation) politically. It will not work out in economic scenario. It will not bring back. It is dangerous to the long-term and short-term interests of the country. PM and BJP should be exposed for their monumental blunder" he said.



Ramesh also took a dig at the Prime Minister's claim that Jammu and Kashmir had become normal after demonetisation.



"Modi says because of demonetisation, no terrorist attacks. He says no stone pelting in Jammu and Kashmir. How could they pelt stones when it is snowing and temperature is two degree Celsius? It's winter time and nobody is going to come out. But Modi says because of demonetisation, Kashmir has become normal," he said.

Press Trust of India