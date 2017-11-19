Derek O'Brien's mantra to halt BJP juggernaut in 2019: Modi vs 29 states

Trinamool Member of Derek O'Brien believes he has found a way to take the on. The next election, he says, should not be treated as a battle between and a single candidate, but as 29 contests in the states.

The should fight the from 29 different regional platforms over diverse issues, O'Brien writes in his new book 'Inside Parliament: Views From The Front Row'.

"The election should be fought in the idiom and language and with the issues and themes of individual states," he elaborated to PTI on Sunday.

A united needs to chalk out its poll strategy by pitching all leaders against Modi, he added.

"Make this a election that is a sum of state elections. Make and the fight 29 different regional elections in the idiom and language and with the issues and themes of the individual states," O'Brien said.

O'Brien chalked out the strategy for 2019 in the new publication, which he described as the "real book" out of the 53 that he had written.

"Don't let the make it a contest around polarising issues beef, pseudo-nationalism or some such prime-time, made-for-TV-and-Twitter agenda," O' Brien said.

In an essay titled "The is beatable in 2019", O'Brien suggested that the consider where the juggernaut was stopped in 2014 -- "in Bengal by Mamata Banerjee, in by Naveen Patnaik, in Tamil Nadu by Jayalalithaa and also where the has beaten the in recent times in Punjab, led by Amarinder Singh".

To win the 2019 general polls, the should counter allegations of corruptions by raising the issue of competence, he said.

"I am convinced that they (the BJP) are beatable," he writes.

The government is trying to pen "a false narrative around a ten-letter word -- -- which the must counter with another ten-letter word -- competence -- to win the 2019 Lok Sabha polls as cannot win on any competence quotient", he said.

The leader of the TMC in the Rajya Sabha has set up a "common constructive agenda" for unity.

"The is trying to use this ten-letter word, corruption, since The needs to use another ten letter word, competence, to counter the You have to ask questions about their competence about jobs, competence about the economy, competence about handling the situation after demonetisation, competence about how has been rolled out," O'Brien suggests in his book.

parties should not get distracted by "polarisation narratives" such as food habits and religion.

"All these will benefit the .. This is an agreement all parties need to have. Either inside or outside," he told PTI.

O'Brien also had some specific advice for the It urged the party not to give too much heed to the Left.

"Too much of listening to the Left will put the in trouble," he said.

To cite a case, he said the TMC had got the sense the was ready to march with it after ten days of

"The Left bullied them in delaying that march. Because they thought the TMC will take the lead so they were looking at it in a very narrow way. (Sitaram) Yechury in and the Left were trying to slow them down. So I am glad that they stopped listening to the Left," he said.

He recalled the time when was announced last year.

"We marched with But we were wondering what's going on. Only two parties marched with us: Shiv Sena and Omar Abdulla's NC. Hardly one month later, everyone was marching down to Rashtrapati Bhavan," he said.

Hinting at political equations between supremo Sonia Gandhi and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, O'Brien stated that Gandhi was the cementing factor of unity, while Banerjee was the acceptable leader who could bridge gaps between conflicting parties within the

The book, with 50 essays, has been published by HarperCollins and will be launched on November 23 in Delhi.