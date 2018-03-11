Dhinakaran to float political party to 'retrieve AIADMK' on March 15

After a series of legal skirmishes over of a party symbol, sidelined T T V today said that he would announce the name of his political party and unveil the flag in later this week. "Following the acceptance of our plea in the Delhi High Court, a function to announce the name of the party and introduce the party flag will be held on March 15 at 9 am at Melur in district," he said in a statement here. The Delhi High Court, on March 9, allowed Dhinakaran's plea for of a common symbol, preferably 'pressure cooker', and a name of his choice for the AIADMK faction led by him. The court order came on an interim application filed by the Dhinakaran-V Sasikala faction in their main petition challenging the Election Commission's November 23 order last year, which had allotted 'two leaves' symbol to the group headed by Palaniswami and his deputy O is the of the AIADMK and Palaniswami is the joint Dhinakaran, who won the bypoll, held in December last as an on the 'pressure cooker' symbol, had earlier told the court that he needed a temporary name and symbol for his group to interact with the electorate in the eventuality of elections to local bodies or any other polls. The by-poll was necessitated by the death of late J Jayalalithaa. appealed to his supporters and the public to participate in the function in large numbers. The RK Nagar MLA's announcement to launch a political party comes weeks after actor-politician floated his party 'Makkal Needhi Maiam' in On December 31, Tamil superstar had announced his decision to enter but he is yet to launch a party.