Sidelined leader and independent candidate for the T T V won the prestigious state by a massive margin of 40,707 votes.

He won 89,013 votes while his rival E Madhusudhanan got 48,306 votes.

This means he will soon make his debut in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

DMK's N Maruthuganesh got 24,581 votes, leaving him a distant third among the 59 candidates.

Incidentally, NOTA (None of The Above) pipped BJP candidate Karu Nagarajan, as 2,348 voters preferred it to the saffron party's candidate who only received 1,368 votes.