Missing Togadia found unconscious in Ahmedabad; VHP blames Rajasthan police
Did NSA Ajit Doval attend BJP meeting to discuss Tripura election strategy?

In a letter to Chief Election Commissioner A.K. Joti, CPI-M state Secretary Bijan Dhar said Doval was also present in the meeting

IANS  |  New Delhi/Agartala 

The CPI-M on Monday, citing media reports, said it was "shocking" that National Security Adviser Ajit Doval attended a meeting at Home Minister Rajnath Singh's house to discuss the election strategy in Tripura.

"It has been reported in sections of the media that a meeting was held at the residence of Rajnath Singh attended by BJP and RSS leaders to discuss the forthcoming elections in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland," a CPI-M statement said.

"Some of the media have also reported that Doval also attended the meeting. If correct, this is a shocking violation of norms and serious misconduct," the Communist Party of India-Marxist said.

"How can a senior government functionary like the NSA be present in a meeting to discuss the BJP's election campaign? The Home Minister must immediately clarify."

In Agartala, CPI-M state Secretary Bijan Dhar said Rajnath Singh on Sunday held the meeting with Bharatiya Janata Party General Secretary Ram Madhav and senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leader Krishna Gopal, among others.

In a letter to Chief Election Commissioner A.

K. Joti, he said Doval was also present in the meeting.

Dhar, also a CPI-M Central Committee member, said the presence of any person holding a very important position like that of NSA is not only undesirable and objectionable, it is a glaring instance of blatant misuse of administration by the ruling BJP.
First Published: Tue, January 16 2018. 08:21 IST

