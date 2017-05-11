Digvijaya SIngh hopes 'achche din' for liberals in India

Congress has been asking Opposition parties to come together to stop the BJP juggernaut

After the victory of Liberal candidates in France and South Korea, leader on Wednesday expressed hope that "achche din" are ahead for liberals in and urged them to unite and fight out right-wing and communal forces.



"Liberals win in Korea too after France defeating Right Wing. "Achhe Din" for Liberals.



"All Liberals who want to fight Right Wing Communal Forces in must get together without any hang ups and personal vested interests (sic)," he said on Twitter.



The has been asking Opposition parties to come together under a united front to stop the juggernaut.



In the recently held Presidential elections, Centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron defaeted far-right Marine Le Pen in Frence, while South Koreans elected liberal candidate Moon Jae-in.

