TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National

Every soldier is of India: BJP, Congress slam Akhilesh
Business Standard

Digvijaya SIngh hopes 'achche din' for liberals in India

Congress has been asking Opposition parties to come together to stop the BJP juggernaut

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Digvijay Singh
Digvijay Singh

After the victory of Liberal candidates in France and South Korea, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday expressed hope that "achche din" are ahead for liberals in India and urged them to unite and fight out right-wing and communal forces.

"Liberals win in Korea too after France defeating Right Wing. "Achhe Din" for Liberals.



"All Liberals who want to fight Right Wing Communal Forces in India must get together without any hang ups and personal vested interests (sic)," he said on Twitter.

The Congress has been asking Opposition parties to come together under a united front to stop the BJP juggernaut.

In the recently held Presidential elections, Centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron defaeted far-right Marine Le Pen in Frence, while South Koreans elected liberal candidate Moon Jae-in.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Digvijaya SIngh hopes 'achche din' for liberals in India

Congress has been asking Opposition parties to come together to stop the BJP juggernaut

Congress has been asking Opposition parties to come together to stop the BJP juggernaut After the victory of Liberal candidates in France and South Korea, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday expressed hope that "achche din" are ahead for liberals in India and urged them to unite and fight out right-wing and communal forces.

"Liberals win in Korea too after France defeating Right Wing. "Achhe Din" for Liberals.

"All Liberals who want to fight Right Wing Communal Forces in India must get together without any hang ups and personal vested interests (sic)," he said on Twitter.

The Congress has been asking Opposition parties to come together under a united front to stop the BJP juggernaut.

In the recently held Presidential elections, Centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron defaeted far-right Marine Le Pen in Frence, while South Koreans elected liberal candidate Moon Jae-in. image
Business Standard
177 22

Digvijaya SIngh hopes 'achche din' for liberals in India

Congress has been asking Opposition parties to come together to stop the BJP juggernaut

After the victory of Liberal candidates in France and South Korea, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday expressed hope that "achche din" are ahead for liberals in India and urged them to unite and fight out right-wing and communal forces.

"Liberals win in Korea too after France defeating Right Wing. "Achhe Din" for Liberals.

"All Liberals who want to fight Right Wing Communal Forces in India must get together without any hang ups and personal vested interests (sic)," he said on Twitter.

The Congress has been asking Opposition parties to come together under a united front to stop the BJP juggernaut.

In the recently held Presidential elections, Centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron defaeted far-right Marine Le Pen in Frence, while South Koreans elected liberal candidate Moon Jae-in.

image
Business Standard
177 22