Dinakaran meets Sasikala in Bengaluru jail on her 63rd birthday

A leader of one of the factions in the AIADMK, T T V Dinakaran, on Friday, met his aunt and party General Secretary V K Sasikala in the jail and greeted her on her 63rd birthday.
Dinakaran is also expected to have discussed the developments in the AIADMK.
Dinakaran has been sacked as the AIADMK Deputy General Secretary by the ruling faction led by Chief Minister K. Palaniswami.
Sasikala was a confidante of Jayalalithaa for 33 years and lived with her.
Meanwhile, AIADMK members supporting Sasikala held special prayers for her welfare in various temples in Tamil Nadu, a party leader said.
