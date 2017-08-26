Disagreement between Akhilesh, Mulayam natural for a democratic party: SP

Senior (SP) leader Ram Govind Chaudhary on Saturday said party chief has the blessings of his father Yadav and difference of opinion between them was "natural" for a democratic party.



Stressing that the party was united, he said that there was "no problem" Shivpal Singh Yadav, who would never leave his nephew.



"The blessings of the founder Yadav is always with Also, there is no problem with Shivpal Singh Yadav. He might say something but how could he leave his nephew," the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly told reporters in Ballia,"The is united. Ours is a democratic party, and in such a party difference of opinion is natural," he said when asked about Mulayam's recent statement warning Akhilesh against forming a coalition for the 2019 polls.Mulayam was quoted as saying in the media that he was not in favour of any kind of coalition with anyone and if Akhilesh decides to tie-up with any party then he would be forced to take some strict action.Attacking the Yogi government, Chaudhary said to hide its failures, it was holding the previous government responsible for all the problems."Yogi government has failed on all fronts. It has no control over police and administration. The law and order situation has turned worse," he added.