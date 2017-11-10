Divya Spandana is behind Congress' social media charge

Since May 2017, Congress Vice-president Rahul Gandhi has added close to two million followers on Twitter. The social media presence of his party has seldom been more vibrant. Divya Spandana, 34, has been credited with the turnaround. In May, Rahul Gandhi replaced Rohtak Lok Sabha member Deepender Hooda with Spandana as the social media digital communications head of the Congress party. The 39-year-old, soft-spoken and uncontroversial son of former Haryana chief minister, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, had led the team at a difficult time. That Gandhi thought little of social media as a ...