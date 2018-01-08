DMK, Cong boycott TN Governor's maiden address in wake of floor test

-
-
The DMK and Congress on Monday boycotted Governor Banwarilal Purohits inaugural address to the Tamil Nadu Assembly and their MLAs trooped out of the House after accusing him of letting a "minority" AIADMK government remain in office.
The DMK, along with the Congress, demanded an immediate floor test in the legislature.
As soon as Purohit addressed the MLAs with a 'Vanakkam" in Tamil, the opposition legislators began raising slogans. In no time, the DMK MLAs walked out, led by their leader M.K. Stalin, followed by the Congress and the Indian Union Muslim League.
Stalin told the media that the government did not enjoy majority support in the House as it had only 111 MLAs when it needed 117 in a house of 234.
Stalin said that despite repeated requests, the Governor was not taking a decision on the need for a floor test. "How can the Governor allow a minority government to run the state?"
Even among those with the ruling AIADMK, many MLAs were inclined to oppose the government in the wake of the feud within the ruling party, he said.
Stalin said he hoped that the Madras High Court would soon come out with a ruling regarding the case of 18 disqualified AIADMK MLAs opposed to the ruling faction.
Disregarding the opposition protest, the Governor continued his address, detailing the government's achievements and its efforts to promote welfare measures.
The government is set to build a grand memorial for late Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa and turn her house, Veda Nilayam, into a memorial, Purohit said.
He lauded the efforts of the state and central governments in resolving the Tamil fishermen issue.
