DMK elevates Stalin as Working President

Soon after the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) witnessed an emergence of a new leader at the helm of affairs, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Wednesday announced appointment of M K Stalin as the Working President, a new post created to steer the party when the party president is unable to execute the duty.
The decision was taken at its crucial general council meeting held in Chennai today. Karunanidhi will, however, continue to be the president of the party, a post he has been holding for over three decades now.
DMK President M Karunanidhi was unable to attend the general council meeting, which was chaired by senior leader K Anbazhagan.
The 93-year-old DMK Supremo Karunanidhi was hospitalised and discharged last week. He had sent a message to the meeting that was read out to the audience.
Stalin said he had earlier felt proud and happy when he assumed new responsibilities, but, "today I'm not in such a stage (feeling happy about elevation), this is the truth."
"In view of the health status of party chief, I accept this position with a heavy heart," he added.
He also said that the matter (his elevation in the party) was given ample thought, was well discussed and consulted among party senior leadership.
Stalin as working president will have all the powers of the party president and would also retain the post of treasurer till further orders, said DMK.
Stalin bowed and touched the feet of Anbazhagan as soon as the announcement was made at the meeting; met with a thunderous applause by the crowded auditorium located inside the DMK headquarters.
Stalin's name was proposed by K Anbazhagan and seconded by senior leader S Duraimurugan. All three broke down during their speech at the meeting.
This also comes as an end to the long pending discussion on the successor of nonagenarian leader. Karunanidhi has been saying that Stalin will be his political successor for some time now, which was opposed by former Union Minister and elder brother of Stalin M K Alagiri, who was dismissed by DMK later.
Stalin also has started taking control of the party and has installed his key trusted aides in different districts.
Karunanidhi said, "He (Stalin) has proven himself as a leader of the party."
Stalin was the deputy chief minister of Tamil Nadu during his father regime. He was also Mayor of Chennai (then Madras).
