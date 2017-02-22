TRENDING ON BS
BJP Kashmir unit organises counseling for youths against stone pelting
Business Standard

DMK launches hunger strike across Tamil Nadu

Stalin and his family members join the protests across the state

TE Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

Stalin DMK protest
Stalin at the DMK protest in Chennai

DMK leaders have started a hunger strike in protest against forcible eviction of MLAs from the Tamil Nadu Assembly during vote of confidence on February 18. 

DMK's Working President M K Stalin participated in the hunger strike from Tiruchi. Interestingly, Stalin's wife and son have also participated in the hunger strike, which was organised by DMK in all the district headquarters across the state.

Stalin's wife Durga Stalin and son Udhyanidhi Stalin, who is also an actor-cum-film producer, sat at two different locations in Chennai. This is the first time both of them seen openly in a DMK organised protest.

Congress, which is DMK's ally, has also extended its support to DMK for the statewide hunger strike called by DMK. Even at Puducherry, where Congress is ruling, the support was extended. Another DMK's ally, the Indian Muslim League also extended its support. DMK has 89 MLAs in Tamil Nadu assembly, while Congress has eight and Muslim League, one. 

The DMK had appealed to Tamil Nadu Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao to 'nullify' the vote of confidence won by Edappadi K. Palaniswami. The Governor who sought report from the assembly secretary has forwarded the report to the centre.

DMK begins its hunger strike protest over ruckus that took place in Tamil Nadu Assembly. Stalin, who was forcibly evicted from the Assembly early this week alleged that he was attacked by the Marshalls inside the Assembly during the vote of confidence which was won by V K Sasikala-backed Edappadi Ramaswami.

The Vote of confidence, in which Chief MinisterPalaniswami garnered 122 yes votes, took place in the absence of the opposition after DMK repeatedly appealed to the speaker for a secret ballot. The speaker had refused the DMK's plea.  

DMK also submitted a letter to Tamil Nadu Assembly Secretary AMP Jamaludeen for a No-Confidence Motion against Speaker P Dhanapal. The Dravidian party even knocked Court's doors and the matter is expected to be heard today.

A massive security arrangement has been put in place across Tamil Nadu to prevent any untoward incident.

