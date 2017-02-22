DMK launches hunger strike across Tamil Nadu

leaders have started a hunger strike in protest against forcible eviction of MLAs from the during vote of confidence on February 18.

DMK's Working President M K Stalin participated in the hunger strike from Tiruchi. Interestingly, Stalin's wife and son have also participated in the hunger strike, which was organised by in all the district headquarters across the state.

Stalin's wife Durga Stalin and son Udhyanidhi Stalin, who is also an actor-cum-film producer, sat at two different locations in Chennai. This is the first time both of them seen openly in a organised protest.

Congress, which is DMK's ally, has also extended its support to for the statewide hunger strike called by Even at Puducherry, where Congress is ruling, the support was extended. Another DMK's ally, the Indian Muslim League also extended its support. has 89 MLAs in assembly, while Congress has eight and Muslim League, one.

The had appealed to Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao to 'nullify' the vote of confidence won by Edappadi K. Palaniswami. The Governor who sought report from the secretary has forwarded the report to the centre.

begins its hunger strike protest over ruckus that took place in Stalin, who was forcibly evicted from the early this week alleged that he was attacked by the Marshalls inside the during the vote of confidence which was won by V K Sasikala-backed Edappadi Ramaswami.

The Vote of confidence, in which Chief MinisterPalaniswami garnered 122 yes votes, took place in the absence of the opposition after repeatedly appealed to the speaker for a secret ballot. The speaker had refused the DMK's plea.

also submitted a letter to Secretary AMP Jamaludeen for a No-Confidence Motion against Speaker P Dhanapal. The Dravidian party even knocked Court's doors and the matter is expected to be heard today.

A massive security arrangement has been put in place across to prevent any untoward incident.