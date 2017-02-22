DMK launches hunger strike across Tamil Nadu

DMK
leaders have started a hunger strike in protest against forcible eviction of MLAs from the Tamil Nadu Assembly
during vote of confidence on February 18.
DMK's Working President M K Stalin participated in the hunger strike from Tiruchi. Interestingly, Stalin's wife and son have also participated in the hunger strike, which was organised by DMK
in all the district headquarters across the state.
Stalin's wife Durga Stalin and son Udhyanidhi Stalin, who is also an actor-cum-film producer, sat at two different locations in Chennai. This is the first time both of them seen openly in a DMK
organised protest.
Congress, which is DMK's ally, has also extended its support to DMK
for the statewide hunger strike called by DMK.
Even at Puducherry, where Congress is ruling, the support was extended. Another DMK's ally, the Indian Muslim League also extended its support. DMK
has 89 MLAs in Tamil Nadu
assembly, while Congress has eight and Muslim League, one.
The DMK
had appealed to Tamil Nadu
Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao to 'nullify' the vote of confidence won by Edappadi K. Palaniswami. The Governor who sought report from the assembly
secretary has forwarded the report to the centre.
DMK
begins its hunger strike protest over ruckus that took place in Tamil Nadu Assembly.
Stalin, who was forcibly evicted from the Assembly
early this week alleged that he was attacked by the Marshalls inside the Assembly
during the vote of confidence which was won by V K Sasikala-backed Edappadi Ramaswami.
The Vote of confidence, in which Chief MinisterPalaniswami garnered 122 yes votes, took place in the absence of the opposition after DMK
repeatedly appealed to the speaker for a secret ballot. The speaker had refused the DMK's plea.
DMK
also submitted a letter to Tamil Nadu Assembly
Secretary AMP Jamaludeen for a No-Confidence Motion against Speaker P Dhanapal. The Dravidian party even knocked Court's doors and the matter is expected to be heard today.
A massive security arrangement has been put in place across Tamil Nadu
to prevent any untoward incident.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU