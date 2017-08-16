DMK leader Karunanidhi admitted to Kauvery hospital in Chennai

DMK President on Wednesday was admitted to here for a minor procedure, the hospital said.



The nonagenarian leader "has been admitted for a minor procedure - change of (Percutaneous endoscopic gastronomy) PEG tube. He will be discharged from the hospital later today," Executive Director S Aravindan said in a statement.

A statement issued by the hospital said the would be discharged from the hospital later on Wednesday.

The veteran leader has been ill since last year and has been getting treatment at his Gopalapuram residence here.

