The has decided to convene an "all-party meeting" on the issue in which actor Kamal Haasan, who will launch his party this week, has agreed to attend, party working president has said. The took the decision as the government was not paying heed to its demand of holding an all-party meeting in the wake of the reducing the quantum of water from river to the state, he told reporters here on Sunday night. "As an opposition party, we have decided to convene an all-party meeting and will invite the which is the ruling party... we will also invite the BJP," Stalin said, without mentioning the date of the proposed meeting. "Not only that...

I have invited Kamal Haasan, who is going to launch his party on February 21. He has assured us about his participation," he added. To a query on actors Haasan and Rajinikanth's political foray, the working president said anyone can enter The had on February 16 directed the government to release 177.25 tmcft of water to Tamil Nadu, reducing the quantum specified by the tribunal in 2007. The has accused the state government of inept handling of the case in the apex court.