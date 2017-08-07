Don't collude with culprits: Rahul Gandhi to BJP on Haryana stalking case

Vice President on Sunday condemned a stalking incident allegedly involving President Subhash Barala's son in and demanded punishment for the guilty.

"Condemn the attempt to kidnap and outrage the modesty of a young lady in government must punish the guilty; not collude with culprits and mindset they represent," he said in a tweet.

On Saturday, Police said Vikas Barala, the son of chief Subhash Barala, and his accomplice had been arrested on charge of stalking a senior IAS officer's daughter.

The victim later shared her traumatic experience in a Facebook post.

Subhash Barala is a state legislator from Tohana seat.

