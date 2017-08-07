Don't collude with culprits: Rahul Gandhi to BJP on Haryana stalking case

-
-
Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Sunday condemned a stalking incident allegedly involving Haryana BJP President Subhash Barala's son in Chandigarh and demanded punishment for the guilty.
"Condemn the attempt to kidnap and outrage the modesty of a young lady in Chandigarh. BJP government must punish the guilty; not collude with culprits and mindset they represent," he said in a tweet.
On Saturday, Chandigarh Police said Vikas Barala, the son of Haryana Bharatiya Janata Party chief Subhash Barala, and his accomplice had been arrested on charge of stalking a senior IAS officer's daughter.
Condemn attempt to kidnap&outrage modesty of young lady in Chdgrh.BJPGovt mst punish the guilty;not colludeW/culprits&mindset they represent— Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) August 6, 2017
The victim later shared her traumatic experience in a Facebook post.
Subhash Barala is a state legislator from Tohana seat.
