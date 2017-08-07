TRENDING ON BS
Don't collude with culprits: Rahul Gandhi to BJP on Haryana stalking case

Condemn the attempt to kidnap and outrage the modesty of a young lady in Chandigarh: Rahul Gandhi

IANS  |  New Delhi 

BJP government must punish the guilty; not collude with culprits and mindset they represent," Rahul Gandhi said. Photo: PTI

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Sunday condemned a stalking incident allegedly involving Haryana BJP President Subhash Barala's son in Chandigarh and demanded punishment for the guilty.

"Condemn the attempt to kidnap and outrage the modesty of a young lady in Chandigarh. BJP government must punish the guilty; not collude with culprits and mindset they represent," he said in a tweet.

On Saturday, Chandigarh Police said Vikas Barala, the son of Haryana Bharatiya Janata Party chief Subhash Barala, and his accomplice had been arrested on charge of stalking a senior IAS officer's daughter.

The victim later shared her traumatic experience in a Facebook post.

Subhash Barala is a state legislator from Tohana seat. 

