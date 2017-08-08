Don't forget what Cong did for you, help Ahmed Patel: Digvijaya to Vaghela

leader on Tuesday made a fervent appeal to former party leader over the Gujarat Polls, reminding him not to forget what the grand old party has done for him over the past years.

Singh took to his Twitter handle to remind Vaghela of being a Rajput and said that he should stay true to his party.

"My fervent appeal to Bapu Shankar Singh ji Vaghela as an individual and his brother who hosted him in Khajuraho before he became CM. Don't forget what has done for you. You are a Rajput. Please ensure Ahmed Bhai's victory. He has been our friend and supporter," Singh tweeted.



Singh further wrote that whatever issue is there will be resolved within the party and requested Vaghela to not to ditch the

"Whatever your issues in we shall resolve within. Don't ditch and support your old Chela who is taking the whole Country for a ride," he said.



However, despite Singh's request, Vaghela did not vote for Patel and said there was no point voting for the grand old party as they are never going to win the elections.

"The entire nation will face the impact and effect of this election. I tried to explain a lot to the party before the elections, they didn't listen, following which I left the party. Now when the Party is not going to win the elections, there was no point giving my votes to it," Vaghela told the reporters after casting his vote.

Expressing sorrow for not voting for Patel, Vaghela further said the party shouldn't have put the reputation of the former at stake when the party knew that their MLAs were resigning.

"It is not even sure that all the 44 MLAs of the will vote for the same person, they may also do cross voting. That's why there is no chance of the Party winning this seat. So, I have not given my vote to Ahmed Patel," he said.

However, Vaghela did not confirm whether he voted for the (BJP) candidate or opted for NOTA (none of the above).

Meanwhile, two MLA Dharmendra Jadeja and Raghavji Patel have voted for the BJP.

"There are only two parties in Gujarat - and BJP. If I'm not with Congress, you know where will I be," MLA Raghavji Patel said after casting his vote for BJP.

MLA Dharmendra Jadeja asserted that the party hasn't been listening to their leaders for a year and hence he voted for BJP.

The voting for the crucial Gujarat elections for three seats began at 9 a.m.

The voting will continue until 4 p.m. while the counting will be held from 5 p.m.

Gujarat Assembly Secretary D. M. Patel, who is also the returning officer for the election said that after the resignation of six MLAs, there are total 176 MLAs eligible to vote.

The election has been necessitated following the completion of the tenures of three existing members Union Minister Smriti Irani and Dilip Pandya of BJP and of

Meanwhile, the win of two of the three BJP candidates party president Amit Shah and Smriti Irani was almost certain, while the fate of the third party candidate Balwantsinh Rajput who joined BJP after resigning from was hanging in balance along with the sole candidate

needs the support of 45 MLAs for Patel's victory. Patel is contesting for his fifth term in the Upper House.

In the 182-member Assembly, BJP has 122 seats, including that of dissident Nalin Kotadiya.

While has 51 MLAs along with seven of Shankarinh Vaghela's camp. NCP has two and JD(U) has one MLA in the house.