Don't go with SP, Mayawati tells Cong

Accusing Akhilesh Yadav’s government of shielding criminals and communal forces, BSP
chief Mayawati
today said Congress' attempted tie-up with ruling Samajwadi Party showed its political bankruptcy and will be inimical to the party which is “running on oxygen support” in Uttar Pradesh.
She alleged that Congress
was kowtowing to Samajwadi Party by accepting the “tainted” Akhilesh Yadav as the chief ministerial candidate and claimed several Congress
leaders have come to BSP
after talks for an alliance between the two parties for the upcoming Assembly polls.
“I will like to tell the Congress
that if they consider themselves as secular, they should not go along with SP. Keeping their future in mind, they should either go it alone or with smaller secular parties in the Assembly polls,” Mayawati
told newspersons here.
Attacking Samajwadi Party, she alleged it has been shielding criminals and communal forces and has a clear understanding with the BJP.
She also claimed that the infighting in Mulayam Singh Yadav’s clan was a mere “drama” enacted by the SP
patriarch.
