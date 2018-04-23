Don't make irresponsible remarks: PM Narendra Modi warns BJP leaders

Prime Minister on Sunday asked (BJP) leaders not to speak out of turn on issues, and refrain from making “irresponsible” statements.

Addressing party workers via video chat through his personal NaMo, or Narendra Modi, app, from his official residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, the PM also seemed concerned about the campaign on agrarian distress, and questions about his government’s claims on generating employment and providing jobs.

In his address, the PM asked party workers to not comment on “every socio-political or cultural matter”. With the preparing for the Karnataka assembly polls, which are due on May 12, the PM advised party leaders not to blame the media afterwards for reporting catchy “masala bits” from their statements as the media was only doing its job.

“The media is doing its job, and you should do yours of serving the people. Designated spokespersons of the party will comment on issues when required. If all comment than the discourse around the issue changes, which harms the country and hurts our personal image,” the PM said.

said he had spoken to 8-10 MPs, who were in the habit of making controversial statements, and they had changed their ways, which spared the party and government public humiliation. The PM’s advice comes in the wake of Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb being ridiculed for stating that Indians had internet and satellite technology during the days of the Mahabharata.

Consistent with his government’s efforts to reach out to the poor in rural areas with its social welfare schemes, and with an eye on the 2019 polls, the PM told party workers that gone were the days the (BJP) was considered an urban party of some upper castes.

He enthused party workers to take the party’s “gram swaraj” campaign to the villages. The campaign is being held from April 14, the birth anniversary of B R Ambedkar, to May 5.

Modi asked workers to make people in rural areas aware of the government’s social welfare schemes. “Earlier, the was considered a north Indian party of urban areas and particular caste groups. But now the is a party that embraces all sections of the society,” he said.

He said the currently has the most Dalits, tribals and OBCs (other backward classes) as its legislators.

The PM noted the ministers and legislators were spending nights in 20,000 villages, which are predominantly Dalit and tribal. The PM’s instructions on this had come in the wake of widespread Dalit protests in northern against the Modi government.

Modi asked party workers to focus on reaching out to the poor, lower middle classes, farmers, mothers and youths. He asked workers to be the bridge between government machinery and village development. “Let those who want to play with data on jobs, but we should focus on imparting skill education to youths and develop their entrepreneurial ability,” the PM said. Modi has come in for criticism for his comments that frying pakodas, or fritters, was a job.

Prime Minister said over a thousand officers of the union government were currently travelling in 500 districts to spread the message of the government’s schemes. He said “LPG panchayats” were being organised and 1.1 million cooking gas connections had been distributed during the campaign. He asked party workers to spread the message of the government’s decision to increase minimum support price for the farmer, and this government’s ambitious “Modicare” health insurance scheme. The PM will address Karnataka workers through the on Thursday.