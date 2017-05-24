Don't set any rules for hacking EVM: AAP urges EC

The on Wednesday urged the to "reconsider" the terms of the EVM challenge, saying it should not set any rules and regulations and allow it to be an open "hackathon".

An Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) delegation led by senior leader Sanjay Singh submitted a memorandum to the in this regard and also sought clarity on the proposed challenge to the Electronic Voting Machines (EVM).

The memorandum, addressed to Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi, said that it was "extremely worrying" that in the EVM challenge, the participants would not be allowed to tamper or change the motherboard of the EVM.

Noting that it was not an issue related to just one political party but a question of safeguarding democracy in this country, it said: "We urge you (CEC) to make the right decision in the long-term interests of the nation."

It also asked if anyone wished to rig an election result, would they follow the rules and regulations set by the

"We strongly urge you to reconsider the terms of the EVM challenge. Please do not set any such rules and regulations and allow it to be an open hackathon where tampering of any kind can be demonstrated on the machine," the said in the memorandum.

Other leaders in the delegation included Atishi Marlena, and

The last week has announced it will hold a hacking challenge from June 3 to prove that its EVMs cannot be tampered with or hacked and came out with a framework of conditions under which this will be done.