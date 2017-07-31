Don't turn Hindustan into lynchistan: Congress to govt on cow vigilantism

The on Monday accused the of encouraging cow and said there was an environment of fear and terror among the people.

"The is indirectly encouraging groups like the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal and gau bhakts (cow vigilantes)," leader Mallikarjun Kharge said in the Lok Sabha while participating in a debate on

He also urged the not to turn Hindustan into "lynchistan".

"Don't make lynchistan out of Hindustan," Kharge said. He said the incidents of were not coming down.

Slamming the governments in and Madhya Pradesh, the leader said: " and have become mob lynching centres."

Kharge was referring to increasing incidents of cow vigilantes lynching people on suspicion of carrying beef or while ferrying cattle.

Kharge said that minorities, Dalits and women were being targetted under the Modi

He also demanded that should come to the House and clear his government's stand on the issue of mob lynching.

Kharge was interrupted by BJP's Nishikant Dubey, who said that the cases mentioned by him were subjudice and asked why he was discussing them.

Responding to Dubey, the leader asked the how many cases were registered against cow vigilantes and how many people had been arrested.

"On one hand you disown these people, but what action is being taken against them?" he asked, adding that no action was being taken against such people.

Taking a dig at the government, Kharge said, "All these crimes are happening because you are trying to impose your ideology and philosophy on the people."