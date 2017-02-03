TRENDING ON BS
E Ahamed died much earlier, govt delayed announcement for Budget: Congress

Azad said hospital declared his death later as government didn't want to delay Budget presentation

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday demanded discussion in Parliament alleging Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader E Ahamed had passed away "much earlier" then declared at Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) hospital but the government wanted to keep the body there until the Union Budget was presented.

Speaking to reporters at Parliament premises, Azad said the Congress has information that former union minister Ahamed had passed away "much earlier" before it was formally declared.

He also accused the government of keeping the body at the hospital for it wanted to go ahead with presenting Union Budget on February 1 despite opposition parties demanding its postponement.

"We will definitely want a discussion on the way the body of Ahamed was kept there (at RML hospital). Our information is that his death happened much earlier (before it was declared).

"But the government wanted to keep the body there until the budget was presented and nobody was allowed to meet," he said.

Azad's remark comes after Congress MP K C Venugopal on Friday reportedly gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha, accusing the hospital and Centre of unethical approach towards Ahamed and his kin.

Former union minister and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) MP E Ahamed passed away in the early hours of Wednesday. His funeral took place on Thursday in his home state Kerala.

